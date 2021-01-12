Rob Kardashian just unveiled his very own soda flavor

Even though Rob Kardashian has been keeping himself out of the spotlight for the past couple years, he’s still involved with multiple different businesses to keep the money flowing.
While he usually limits his social media updates to adorable pictures of his daughter, Dream Kardashian , the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to let fans know what he’s been working on recently.
The camera-shy Kardashian posted a photo of a soda machine made by the brand Exotic Pop, which features an animated version of him on the side. In the cartoon, Rob is wearing his signature LA Dodgers hat along with a plain black Ralph Lauren T-shirt while he stands in front of a “Hidden Hills” sign.
“My own @exoticpop coming soon!!” the star wrote. “They say it’s twice as good as Canada Dry vanilla cream.. 🔥🔥🔥🤪🤪😈😈🤞🤞”
The flavor, according to the photo, is “Rob Kardashian’s Vanilla Cream Soda,” which the mogul promises is even better than Canada Dry’s version. The brand hasn’t announced when the collaboration is releasing, but insists the beverage will be out sometime “soon.”
Exotic Pop is “Unique Beverage Boutique” that has collaborated with multiple celebrities in the past, also importing rare beverages from other countries for fans in the United States to sample.
The announcement of Rob’s cream soda collaboration comes shortly after he released his very own hot sauce brand.
In October, Kardashian announced the arrival of his Grandeza Hot Sauce on Instagram. For the project, he partnered with his mother, Kris Jenner , and fashion designer, Nick Tershay.
“Created by an award winning chef, Grandeza hot sauce combines light tangy flavors with a touch of spice,” a description on the company’s website reads. “Great for balancing rich meals or to simply add another dimension of flavor.”
According to the sauce’s website, the product is sold online in a two-pack for $11.99 and is both vegan and gluten-free. Customers can also shop the brand’s apparel line, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, and more.
The food business is just the latest endeavor for the reality star, who launched his own designer sock line, Arthur George, in 2012. When he first introduced the brand, Rob explained how hands-on he is with all aspects of the company.
Kris Jenner opens up about Rob Kardashian’s parenting skills
Dream Kardashian shows off her long hair and ‘beautiful teeth’ as she makes social media debut
“I have full control, though. I make sure to go to the factory, meet everybody, and to our warehouses here,” he told Racked in 2012. “I want to know what’s going on. It’s hard, but it’s good because it’s what I want to do and it’s my thing.”