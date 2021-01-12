Britney Spears challenges fans to find her in ‘freaking cool’ waterfall photo

Britney Spears is letting fans take a tiny peak at her private life as she shares a picture from a recent trip she took to a beautiful waterfall. In the picture, the pop star looks absolutely tiny posing in the middle of a massive structure made of rocks, water, and a lot of greenery.

“I bet you guys can’t find me 🙊🤔🤓😂 !!!!” she wrote under the photo. “I’ve always wanted to take a picture by this waterfall ⛲️ and it seemed so freaking cool in my mind but I had to crawl through all the bushes to sit on the perfect rock 🪨 !!!!!!”

In the picture, Spears kept it casual wearing a grey T-shirt, white shorts, some sneakers, and her hair tied in a ponytail--perfect for a day of exploring the outdoor scenery we see in the flick.



Just last month, Britney celebrated Christmas early with her sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14. Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, has primary custody of the boys and hosted them on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. According to reports from TMZ, the parents have been taking turns with their boys, as Britney had the children last Christmas.

Britney and Kevin got married in 2004 and got divorced three years later in 2007. Spears’ former backup dancer also has two children with his ex, Shar Jackson, and two kids with his wife, Victoria Prince.

As for Britney, she has been in the middle of a highly-publicized legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears, to have him permanently removed from her conservatorship. This ongoing case has been a big concern for fans, who fear the singer’s family might not be keeping her safe.