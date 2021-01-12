Dr. Dre updates fans after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre continues to recover in the intensive care unit, following a health scare that made his family rush him to the hospital last week.

The music icon is currently at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after suffering a brain aneurysm.

However doctors are yet to find the cause of the aneurysm, according to a close source that described how the rapper is still undergoing a series of tests that could potentially explain the root of his health condition.

The 55-year-old artist is also said to be resting comfortably and there’s absolutely no reason for a “bad outcome” in the near future.

Dr. Dre took a moment to give an update to his fans and followers on social media, posting about his situation and thanking his “family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes.”

Among the celebrity friends who have been sending their best wishes are basketball star Dwayne Wade, talented singer Ciara, and acclaimed musician LL Cool J.

He also went on to describe that he is in fact “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” and adding that he “will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”