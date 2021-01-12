Olivia Palermo looked stunning in an all-black sophisticated yet warm outfit

Just because it’s wintertime doesn’t mean that celebrities aren’t sporting sophisticated and chic looks while out and about. Socialite Olivia Palermo is always making the streets her runway and is one to stop traffic with her fashionable outfits.
On Monday, Palermo was seen in New York City going on a walk while looking bundled yet elegant. The 34-year-old wore a black fur bomber jacket that was paired with black pleather leggings, and matching combat boots.
Under the jacket, Palermo seemed to be wearing a cream-colored turtleneck sweater. She accessorized with a black headband, cat-eye sunglasses, and a face mask. The outfit screamed chic, sophisticated, yet warm and cozy - a vibe we all want to give off when dressing in the winter.
The 34-year-old influencer often posts a variety of lifestyle content to her Instagram such as style guides, her favorite products, and more.
Palermo is a person who often doesn’t actually show much of her personal life, as described in a New York Times article written about the influencer. Her followers will get a peek into the glamorous aspects of her life but, “You will never see her at home on a Sunday in sweats and a greasy ponytail,” as said in the Times.
The fashion influencer first came onto the scene in MTV’s reality show, “The City,” which was a reboot of the beloved show, “The Hills.” She played a villain sort of character that people grew to love.
Nowadays, Palermo has come a long way since her reality show days as she now has her own fashion label called, The Olivia Palermo Collection.
People love Palermo’s high-low style meaning she can pair a designer piece with a more affordable piece and it looks effortless on her. So it only makes sense that she created her own line.
“It’s not something that I woke up one day and said, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’” Palermo said in the Times article. “I spent a long time on the process of building. I always have a clear direction. I am never one to not know what I am doing.”