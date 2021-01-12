Olivia Palermo looked stunning in an all-black sophisticated yet warm outfit

Just because it’s wintertime doesn’t mean that celebrities aren’t sporting sophisticated and chic looks while out and about. Socialite Olivia Palermo is always making the streets her runway and is one to stop traffic with her fashionable outfits.

On Monday, Palermo was seen in New York City going on a walk while looking bundled yet elegant. The 34-year-old wore a black fur bomber jacket that was paired with black pleather leggings, and matching combat boots.

©GrosbyGroup Olivia Palermo looking warm yet stylish this week.

Under the jacket, Palermo seemed to be wearing a cream-colored turtleneck sweater. She accessorized with a black headband, cat-eye sunglasses, and a face mask. The outfit screamed chic, sophisticated, yet warm and cozy - a vibe we all want to give off when dressing in the winter.

The 34-year-old influencer often posts a variety of lifestyle content to her Instagram such as style guides, her favorite products, and more.