Natalia Bryant talks about difficult times

Natalia Bryant , the 17 year old daughter of Vanessa Bryant speaks with total sincerity about the way she has lived this last year, after the death of her father, Kobe Bryant .

Kobe’s widow has taken refuge in the love of their three daughters, who have become her engine of life and greatest strength. In this case, Natalia, the oldest of them, with admirable maturity, has accompanied his mother in this painful transition.

However, for the young woman, who has shown exceptional strength, it has not been easy to face adversity, but thanks to the family bond that they have maintained. Natalia has managed to always have a smile on her face.

©GettyImages

Kobe Bryant’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia posted a heartfelt message of support after experiencing her first holiday season without her late father and sister Gianna. Natalia Bryant joined in on the Instagram trend where people ask their followers what they want to see a picture of. The trend has been a fun one and other celebs such as Gigi Hadid have partaken in it.



One of her followers asked her about the days in which she has had to give a good face, when in fact inside she has been falling apart.

“I thought I was not going to answer you, but I thought it would be important to share it in case someone here is dealing with their own problems,” Natalia said at the beginning of her message, next to which she attached a photo in which she is seen posing smiling for the camera, but with a look awash with nostalgia. “I sincerely believe that the most important thing is to surround yourself with a small circle of people you trust and to be able to express your feelings with them, when you are sad or not feeling well,” she added.

©Natalia Bryant

In her message, the beautiful young woman spoke about the grieving process that she still faces and the way in which she has faced this difficult stage of her life, always surrounded by the love of those close to her. “This is also a lot easier said than done but just know that you are never alone,” she said. ”This is something I have learned throughout this year and still continue to work at with the help of close family and friends.”

