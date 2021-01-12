Georgina Rodríguez shows how proud she is of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the year on the right foot, and never better said, because it was precisely his talent for hitting the ball that has already brought him more than one joy. He said goodbye to a complicated year in 2020 by crowning himself as the best Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, accompanied by an emotional Georgina Rodríguez and their eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

Now, the last goal he managed to score against Sassuolo has become the top scorer in history by matching the mark of Josef Bican, the Czech striker who scored 759 goals in the 1930s and 1940s. After breaking this record, his partner has once again shown her enormous pride.

©$credits

With a big heart wrapping Cristiano‘s name over a photograph in which the Juventus player from Turin seems about to do what he does best: score a goal, this has been the congratulations of Georgina.

On his side, the footballer has shared several images of the meeting in which he appears triumphant with his teammates. The Portuguese star has been dedicated to professional football for 18 years and has finally managed to reach the coveted mark that automatically places him in the Olympus of the beautiful game.