Kate Hudson opens up about difficult family issues

Kate Hudson has a new goal for 2021! The famous actress wants to spend more time with her family and reconnect with her father, after years of having a very difficult relationship.

Her dad Bill Hudson and her mom, the iconic movie star Goldie Hawn, are known for having an extremely tumultuous past.

Both Kate and her 44-year-old brother Oliver Hudson have lost touch with their father, however during her most recent interview, the Hollywood actress opened up about how she is thinking about the possibility of reaching out to her dad.

During her virtual appearance on the Sibling Revelry podcast, Kate admitted that she doesn‘t spend enough time with her siblings, adding that “we’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with.”

©GettyImages Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson

Further explaining that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties of last year made her realize that “everybody‘s getting older,” expressing how “It would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters.”

One of the most difficult moments for the family, happened in 2015 on Father’s Day, when Bill publicly disowned Oliver and Kate, after Oliver referred to the not so special day as “Abandonment Day.”