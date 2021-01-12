Mary J Blige turns 50! Here are 5 of the Queen of Hip Hop Soul’s best songs

Happy Birthday to the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. Mary J. Blige is a living legend with 257 awards spanning over her music and acting career and 13 Grammy’s to call her own. The Hip Hop and R& B queen not only has an amazing voice but has one of a kind dance moves that everyone loves. Blige was first signed to Uptown Records in 1989 as a backup vocalist when she was around 18 years old. After that, she began working with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and he executive produced her debut album What’s the 411? in 1992. The album went on to have huge success and she was forever dubbed “Queen of Hip Hop Soul.” From then on the singer has steadily released music and performs around the world on tour and at music festivals. Fans praised the icon all day for her birthday and shared their favorite songs on social media. Here are 5 of the best Mary J Blige songs to blast in honor of R&B royalty.

1. Be Happy



“Be Happy” was released in 1994 and has a groovy and soulful beat. The song is all about self-love and leaves you daydreaming blissfully. Blige had the help of P Diddy writing the lyrics and he also directed both of the music videos for the song.

2. Family Affair



The queen was trending on Twitter with her fans sharing their favorite bangers and “Family Affair” was on nearly every list. The song is also her most streamed song on Spotify with 171.3 million streams to date. It is a classic radio hit that everyone (except Generation Z) remembers hearing on their local station. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for six weeks and was her first and only Hot 100 #1 single. In 2011 Rolling Stone ranked it number ninety-five on their list of 100 Best Songs of the 2000s decade.

3. Real Love