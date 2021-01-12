Heather Graham shows fabulous figure as she meditates on the beach

Heather Graham posted on Instagram a photo of herself in a Monday Swimwear cheetah print bikini and oversize sunglasses with the caption, “Ocean meditation 🌊.” The actress, who is days away from celebrating her 51st birthday, is more confident than ever. The ‘Killing Me Softly’ delighted her fans with a sneak peek of her meditation day.
Graham’s fans and friends were impressed with the actress’s tone body. One person wrote, “Breathtaking, Beautiful!”. Another posted, “🤟🤟break the internet 🤟🤟🔥.” While a follower joked, ”Wish I would have seen this before I ordered Postmates 🤦🏼♀️.”
With actress and producer, Odessa Rae by her side, Graham hit the beach to mesmerized all of her followers. “Today feels like the first day of summer. Having a beach day with @princessodessa. 🌊🌞,” the actress said.
Currently, Graham can be seen in ‘Wander,’ in select theaters and streaming on-demand, in which she plays Shelley Luscomb, a whip-smart attorney and close friend to the character of her costar, Aaron Eckhart. Tommy Lee Jones is also part of the film.
In a recent interview with CNN, the actress was praised by her acting in this film. “Heather Graham has been acting since her teens but she‘s nowhere near done. With dramatic new roles, and a new approach to her work, she still wants to surprise us,” CNN stated.