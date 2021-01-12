Heather Graham shows fabulous figure as she meditates on the beach

Heather Graham posted on Instagram a photo of herself in a Monday Swimwear cheetah print bikini and oversize sunglasses with the caption, “Ocean meditation 🌊.” The actress, who is days away from celebrating her 51st birthday, is more confident than ever. The ‘Killing Me Softly’ delighted her fans with a sneak peek of her meditation day.



Graham’s fans and friends were impressed with the actress’s tone body. One person wrote, “Breathtaking, Beautiful!”. Another posted, “🤟🤟break the internet 🤟🤟🔥.” While a follower joked, ”Wish I would have seen this before I ordered Postmates 🤦🏼‍♀️.”



With actress and producer, Odessa Rae by her side, Graham hit the beach to mesmerized all of her followers. “Today feels like the first day of summer. Having a beach day with @princessodessa. 🌊🌞,” the actress said.



Currently, Graham can be seen in ‘Wander,’ in select theaters and streaming on-demand, in which she plays Shelley Luscomb, a whip-smart attorney and close friend to the character of her costar, Aaron Eckhart. Tommy Lee Jones is also part of the film.