Celebrities Attend 2019 Melbourne Cup Day

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are Instagram official

The 35-year-old Australian Dancing With The Stars pro shared a picture of the couple passionately kissing.

BY

It is Instagram official!  Brian Austin Green  and Sharna Burgess sealed their romance with a kiss. The 35-year-old Australian Dancing With The Stars pro shared a picture of the couple passionately kissing. The photo was taken during the couple’s recent Hawaiian holiday. The post simply says “𝘏 𝘐 𝘔 💋.”

 

The actor was recently talking about their romance on Access Daily with Mario Lopez. He and Burgess were introduced by their business manager. He also spoke about their recent romantic getaway to Hawaii, confirming that “we had a great time. We had a really good time.”

Related:

Brian Austin Green is seeking joint custody of 3 kids with Megan Fox

Breakups, separations, and divorce: couples who called it quits in 2020

Megan Fox files for divorce from Brian Austin Green

 

“She’s amazing, super responsible and super sweet,” Brian told Access Hollywood. “She’s caring, passionate and fun to be around, I feel blessed right now.”

Back in December, Austin Green was seeking joint custody of his children with  Megan Fox . According to Green’s divorce petition response, the actor is requesting joint physical custody of their kids: 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi, and 4-year-old Journey.

The papers were filed on November 25, which is the same day his estranged wife first filed her own divorce petition. The document cites irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce, and while it did not request child support, the papers did request spousal support for himself and for Fox. Green also requested that both he and Fox pay their own legal fees and court costs throughout the course of the court proceedings.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more