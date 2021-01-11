Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are Instagram official

It is Instagram official! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess sealed their romance with a kiss. The 35-year-old Australian Dancing With The Stars pro shared a picture of the couple passionately kissing. The photo was taken during the couple’s recent Hawaiian holiday. The post simply says “𝘏 𝘐 𝘔 💋.”

The actor was recently talking about their romance on Access Daily with Mario Lopez. He and Burgess were introduced by their business manager. He also spoke about their recent romantic getaway to Hawaii, confirming that “we had a great time. We had a really good time.”

“She’s amazing, super responsible and super sweet,” Brian told Access Hollywood. “She’s caring, passionate and fun to be around, I feel blessed right now.”



Back in December, Austin Green was seeking joint custody of his children with Megan Fox . According to Green’s divorce petition response, the actor is requesting joint physical custody of their kids: 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi, and 4-year-old Journey.

The papers were filed on November 25, which is the same day his estranged wife first filed her own divorce petition. The document cites irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce, and while it did not request child support, the papers did request spousal support for himself and for Fox. Green also requested that both he and Fox pay their own legal fees and court costs throughout the course of the court proceedings.