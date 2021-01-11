Priyanka Chopra wants eleven kids with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is ready to have kids, and according to the actress, she wants eleven. Chopra, who married Nick Jonas in December 2018, recently revealed to The Sunday Times that she wants a big family. “I do want children, as many as I can have,” she said. “A cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

According to Chopra, she and the singer are more in love than ever despite the age gap and the different cultural backgrounds. “Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water,” she said. “But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard.”

The quarantine has not been a problem; on the contrary, they feel more connected. “Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by,” Chopra added. “Because with both of our careers, it’s hard to find that kind of time.”

“The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn’t have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years,” Jonas said to ET Online. “That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots.”

