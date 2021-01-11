Priyanka Chopra wants eleven kids with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is ready to have kids, and according to the actress, she wants eleven. Chopra, who married Nick Jonas in December 2018, recently revealed to The Sunday Times that she wants a big family. “I do want children, as many as I can have,” she said. “A cricket team? I’m not so sure.”
According to Chopra, she and the singer are more in love than ever despite the age gap and the different cultural backgrounds. “Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water,” she said. “But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard.”
The quarantine has not been a problem; on the contrary, they feel more connected. “Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by,” Chopra added. “Because with both of our careers, it’s hard to find that kind of time.”
“The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn’t have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years,” Jonas said to ET Online. “That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots.”
Both superstars have busy schedules, and although their agendas can be complicated at times. they support each other. “It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner,” she said. “Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that.”
“I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing,” Nick said. “We’re actually working on a number of things together as well, so it’s kind of a family business at this point.”
As ET Online reported, the couple always talks about having kids, which can happen very soon. “[They have] been talking about having children in their near future,“ a source close to the pair said. ”The couple has always wanted kids.”
Chopra also said to the publication that she wanted “as many [babies] as God would give us.”