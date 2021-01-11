Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship on Instagram

After months of speculation, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship on social media. The actor and the model took Instagram to share the news through a series of photos. Jordan shared intimate shots while Harvey shared other takes in Polaroid.

Celebrities reacted to the news by congratulating the couple. “Beautiful,” wrote Malika Haqq, while Gabrielle Union-Wade said they were her “faves.” Some fans seemed to be heartbroken. “She’s literally living my dream,” a person wrote, including crying emojis.



The pair were first linked in November 2020, when they spent Thanksgiving in Atlanta. The Steve Harvey’s daughter and the “Black Panther” star landed in Georgia in a Delta flight, wearing masks and grey hoodies as per TMZ. The following month they were spotted again landing in Salt Lake City to visit Lori’s family, as reported by The Sun.

Michael B. Jordan, named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020, tends to keep his dating habits low profile, and his relationship history is quite a mystery. During a 2018 interview with GQ, the 33-year-old-actor revealed that he had a hard time finding love. “I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is,” he said.

For years fans have been trying to decode Jordan’s heart and throw some names in his record, including Lupita Nyong’o. According to Elite Daily, in January 2014, Jordan was reportedly spotted with YouTuber Catherine Paiz. In January 2019, he was caught allegedly flirting with Kiki Layne at a Sundance Film Festival after-party in Park City. In May 2019, he was photographed having dinner with Victoria’s Secret model Cindy Bruna; however, this is the first time the actor makes a relationship public.