Mark Wahlberg works out shirtless at an hour when everyone else is sleeping

It’s a new year which means it’s time to set those health and fitness goals. After indulging in maybe one too many holiday treats, it’s time to get back into a healthy mindset. Of course, celebs are doing the same but one celebrity, in particular, is going full-on beast mode in the new year. Actor Mark Wahlberg loves to workout and it’s obvious that the 49-year-old proudly takes care of his body.

The ‘Patriot’s Day’ actor has always been candid about this grueling schedule and when he chooses to wake up and workout before beginning his day. However, it seems that Wahlberg may be taking early morning workouts to another level.

On Sunday, the actor posted a video to Instagram of him shirtless in what looks like his home gym. The reason why so many of his fellow celeb friends and followers had to do a double-take was at the time Wahlberg was working out. In the video, he is standing next to and explaining what a Power Plate Pro 7 is. Looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, the actor captioned the post, “2:30 am club for 2021.”