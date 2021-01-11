Angelina Jolie takes kids shopping at Ethiopian boutique for Zahara’s 16th birthday

Over the weekend, Angelina Jolie took her kids shopping as she celebrated her daughter’s 16th birthday on January 8, 2021. The actor was spotted with her two daughters, 16-year-old Zahara and 14-year-old Shiloh , while out for a day of shopping in Los Angeles. The Sun reported that Jolie took her children to an Ethiopian boutique for one of their stops.

For their day of shopping, Angelina looked chic as she wore an all-white ensemble including a modest midi dress and some matching monochrome flats. Her daughters kept things more casual, with Shiloh wearing some cut-off denim shorts, a black hoodie, and a pair of classic black hi-top Chuck Taylors. Zahara opted for the opposite of her mom with an all-black look, wearing some black jeans, a crewneck, and a pair of Jordans.

Of course, all three wore masks in accordance with the COVID-19 safety guidelines in place throughout Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt , to whom she was married from 2014 to 2019. The duo is blessed with 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, along with their adopted sons, 19-year-old Maddox and 17-year-old Pax.

Brad and Angelina first met on the set of action film Mr. and Mrs. Smith when the former was still married to Jennifer Aniston . According to a report from PEOPLE at the time, Angelina said they found “a strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened.”