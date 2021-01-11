Wilmer Valderrama bought the iconic station wagon from ‘That ‘70s Show’

Fans of That ‘70s Show will be happy to hear that the actors from the series are still just as fond of the sitcom as they are.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Wilmer Valderrama pulled up in a 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser--Eric’s car on That ‘70s Show, which is also where the cast also filmed the series’ intro, set to Cheap Trick’s cover of “In the Street.”

In the interview, which was conducted while Wilmer sat in the classic car, the actor revealed how he ended up keeping the vehicle after the end of the sitcom.



“It was towards the end of the show, we were in the last season of ‘70s Show and I went straight to the props department and I go, ‘Listen, how much for the Vista Cruiser?’” Valderrama remembered. ”He goes, ‘What? You don’t want that thing.’ I go, ‘Yes I do. I need the Vista Cruiser.’ They said 500 bucks, so I bought the Vista Cruiser for 500 bucks from our props department.”

The star has been a huge car enthusiast for his entire life, joking to Kelly Clarkson during the interview that as a child, he dreamt of making it big one day so he could “get that car that just sits in the garage with the battery dead.”

But ever since Valderrama got his hands on such a special car, he’s been pleased with his purchase.

“Honestly, it‘s the best thing I’ve ever acquired for my whole career,” he said. “When I look at that car, it reminds me of when I was 17, 18 years old, booking That ’70s Show and doing that opening sequence where we’re just driving. And honestly, it’s gonna be in my family forever. I’m gonna put it in my will to make sure that my kids have the burden of keeping that car in the garage, you know?”