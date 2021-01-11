Eva Longoria dressed comfortable and cozy while on a family outing

Although we’re currently still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t stopped Eva Longoria from getting her workouts in and being the best version of herself. However, over the weekend the actress took a break from her intense workouts that she posts to Instagram to get some fresh air with her husband Jose Baston and their toddler-aged son, Santiago.
The couple was photographed going to a park near their Los Angeles home to get out of the house a bit and for Santiago to play in the park. Longoria and Baston were dressed appropriately for the occasion in casual outfits. The 45-year-old actress was dressed in a grey sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a black and white baseball hat, and matching sneakers.
Her husband wore dark blue jogger sweatpants, a white long-sleeved shirt under a bright orange vest, and a navy blue baseball hat. Baston’s black and white sneakers were the same ones his wife was wearing.
Longoria loves to not only post photos of adorable Santiago to her Instagram but she also uses her platform to stand up for issues and topics that are important to her. Last week, the ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress posted a photo of her in a cute workout outfit, flexing her toned muscles. The post wasn’t a typical workout video as it was more of a way to encourage Georgia residents to vote in the Senate runoff election that took place last Tuesday.
She captioned the post, “Georgia, show me your voting muscles. 💪🏽🍑 If you have any questions today while voting, call the Voter Protection Hotline at 1-888-730-5816.”
In addition to that post, Longoria is still keeping up with showing off her workouts even though little Santiago adorably tries to get involved in them. Back in late November, Longoria posted a video of her trying a new trampoline workout while her son got right on the trampoline with his mom and bounced around with her.