Eva Longoria dressed comfortable and cozy while on a family outing

Although we’re currently still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t stopped Eva Longoria from getting her workouts in and being the best version of herself. However, over the weekend the actress took a break from her intense workouts that she posts to Instagram to get some fresh air with her husband Jose Baston and their toddler-aged son, Santiago.

©GrosbyGroup Eva Longoria dressed comfortably while at the park with her family.

The couple was photographed going to a park near their Los Angeles home to get out of the house a bit and for Santiago to play in the park. Longoria and Baston were dressed appropriately for the occasion in casual outfits. The 45-year-old actress was dressed in a grey sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a black and white baseball hat, and matching sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup Eva Longoria seen out with her husband and son.

Her husband wore dark blue jogger sweatpants, a white long-sleeved shirt under a bright orange vest, and a navy blue baseball hat. Baston’s black and white sneakers were the same ones his wife was wearing.