Eva Longoria with her family

Celebrity Families

Eva Longoria dressed comfortable and cozy while on a family outing

The actress was seen around her Los Angeles neighborhood over the weekend.

BY

Although we’re currently still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t stopped  Eva Longoria  from getting her workouts in and being the best version of herself. However, over the weekend the actress took a break from her intense workouts that she posts to Instagram to get some fresh air with her husband Jose Baston and their toddler-aged son, Santiago.

Eva Longoria with her family©GrosbyGroup
Eva Longoria dressed comfortably while at the park with her family.

The couple was photographed going to a park near their Los Angeles home to get out of the house a bit and for Santiago to play in the park. Longoria and Baston were dressed appropriately for the occasion in casual outfits. The 45-year-old actress was dressed in a grey sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a black and white baseball hat, and matching sneakers.

Eva Longoria with her family©GrosbyGroup
Eva Longoria seen out with her husband and son.

Her husband wore dark blue jogger sweatpants, a white long-sleeved shirt under a bright orange vest, and a navy blue baseball hat. Baston’s black and white sneakers were the same ones his wife was wearing.

Related Content:

Eva Longoria reveals hilarious reason why she booked ‘Desperate Housewives’

Eva Longoria is an extra in ‘Selena’ and we’re freaking out

Eva Longoria rocks cute socks with her sons face on them

 

Longoria loves to not only post photos of adorable Santiago to her Instagram but she also uses her platform to stand up for issues and topics that are important to her. Last week, the ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress posted a photo of her in a cute workout outfit, flexing her toned muscles. The post wasn’t a typical workout video as it was more of a way to encourage Georgia residents to vote in the Senate runoff election that took place last Tuesday.

 

She captioned the post, “Georgia, show me your voting muscles. 💪🏽🍑 If you have any questions today while voting, call the Voter Protection Hotline at 1-888-730-5816.”

In addition to that post, Longoria is still keeping up with showing off her workouts even though little Santiago adorably tries to get involved in them. Back in late November, Longoria posted a video of her trying a new trampoline workout while her son got right on the trampoline with his mom and bounced around with her.

 

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more