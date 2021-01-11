Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination while paddle- boarding [Pics]

Jennifer Lopez is kicking off 2021 in the best way she could. First, the 51-year-old rang in the new year, performing in Times Square on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.’ Now, the triple threat has been seen vacationing on a sunny island enjoying some relaxation time.

After a busy 2020, JLO seems to be starting 2021 in a very zen way and we cannot blame her. Over the weekend, the 51-year-old singer was seen enjoying the warm weather in Turks and Caicos showing off her toned figure while paddle-boarding in a black high-cute, open-back one-piece. Although it was a one-piece bathing suit, the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer’s curvy assets were still on full display.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez showing off her athletic side while paddle-boarding.

Prior to the paddle-board sesh, the JLo Beauty founder was seen wearing a sheer white coverup over her bathing suit while sitting in the sand and meditating.