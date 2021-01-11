Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination while paddle- boarding [Pics]

Jennifer Lopez is kicking off 2021 in the best way she could. First, the 51-year-old rang in the new year, performing in Times Square on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.’ Now, the triple threat has been seen vacationing on a sunny island enjoying some relaxation time.
After a busy 2020, JLO seems to be starting 2021 in a very zen way and we cannot blame her. Over the weekend, the 51-year-old singer was seen enjoying the warm weather in Turks and Caicos showing off her toned figure while paddle-boarding in a black high-cute, open-back one-piece. Although it was a one-piece bathing suit, the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer’s curvy assets were still on full display.
Prior to the paddle-board sesh, the JLo Beauty founder was seen wearing a sheer white coverup over her bathing suit while sitting in the sand and meditating.
Lopez is known as one of the hardest working women in show business and after a year filled with Super Bowl performances, shooting movies and music videos, and releasing a cosmetic line, it seems that the triple threat needed this relaxing trip more than ever.
Last week, the ‘Hustlers’ actress shared with her 137 million followers a video of her looking happy and refreshed while wearing a tiny red Melissa Odabash bikini, which she wore with a sheer printed caftan Versace robe that had her initials in rhinestones on the back, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
Of course, in addition to posting sexy bikini selfies, JLO couldn’t resist not working as she posted a short video also to her Instagram advertising one of her JLo Beauty products. She captioned the post, “Out of office!!! Never leave home without your SPF 30 ... ✨ #JLOBEAUTY #VirginMargaritas @jlobeauty @sephora 📷: @lacarba.”
We can’t get enough of these fun vacation photos JLO keeps sharing with the world.