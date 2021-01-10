Miley Cyrus says sister Noah got her through major loss in heartfelt tribute

Miley Cyrus paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her sister Noah this week. The 28-year-old superstar shared two adorable throwback photos on Friday, January 8, capturing her at a young age cradling her baby sister. “Happy birthday to an icon living @noahcyrus ☠️ I love you baby sister turned big sister,” she wrote in the caption. “The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me.”

Miley went on to explain that her 21-year-old sibling has been a true rock during this difficult time. “You were such a rockstar thru the experience of losing Mary Jane,” she continued, “I couldn’t have gotten here without you.” The star recently opened up about losing her beloved pit bull mix Mary Jane who she considered her “best friend in the entire world.”