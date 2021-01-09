Marc Anthony’s son Ryan ‘bumps into’ JLo and kids at shopping mall

Marc Anthony has us lolling over his latest Instagram Story post. The 52-year-old singer shared a hilarious photo of his son Ryan Adrian Muñiz on Friday, January 8, showing him “bump into” his brother and sister at the mall. During a recent shopping excursion, the 17-year-old, who Marc shares with Dayanara Torres, stopped to pose in front of Jennifer Lopez ’s new Coach ad. You may recall the scenic photoshoot of her modeling the high-end brand outdoors alongside her two kids Max and Emme , both 12.

©@marcanthony Marc’s son Ryan ‘bumped into’ his siblings at the mall

“When my son Ryan bumps into his brother and sister at the mall jajaja,” Marc wrote over the photo along with a cry-laugh emoji. Ryan good-naturedly points to the bright ad in the snap. He seems to be grinning, but he’s wearing a mask so it’s hard to tell.

JLo and Marc’s twins Max and Emme are half-siblings with Ryan, but not publicly seen with him often. They all share Marc’s strong genes, often getting compared to old photos of their superstar father. The OPUS crooner has a total of six children: Arianna Muñiz, his eldest child and daughter; Chase Muñiz, his adopted son; Cristian and Ryan Muñiz; and twins Emme and Max.