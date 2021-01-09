Marc Anthony and son Ryan posing at Grammy Awards 2017

Marc Anthony’s son Ryan ‘bumps into’ JLo and kids at shopping mall

The Latin icon shared a hilarious post about his kids

 Marc Anthony  has us lolling over his latest Instagram Story post. The 52-year-old singer shared a hilarious photo of his son  Ryan Adrian Muñiz  on Friday, January 8, showing him “bump into” his brother and sister at the mall. During a recent shopping excursion, the 17-year-old, who Marc shares with Dayanara Torres, stopped to pose in front of  Jennifer Lopez ’s new Coach ad. You may recall the scenic photoshoot of her modeling the high-end brand outdoors alongside her two kids  Max  and  Emme , both 12.

marc anthony kids©@marcanthony
Marc’s son Ryan ‘bumped into’ his siblings at the mall

“When my son Ryan bumps into his brother and sister at the mall jajaja,” Marc wrote over the photo along with a cry-laugh emoji. Ryan good-naturedly points to the bright ad in the snap. He seems to be grinning, but he’s wearing a mask so it’s hard to tell.

Jennifer Lopez’s kids look just like her and Marc Anthony in rare new photo

2021 brings Latinx power to big screen with these anticipated films

 

JLo and Marc’s twins Max and Emme are half-siblings with Ryan, but not publicly seen with him often. They all share Marc’s strong genes, often getting compared to old photos of their superstar father. The OPUS crooner has a total of six children: Arianna Muñiz, his eldest child and daughter; Chase Muñiz, his adopted son; Cristian and Ryan Muñiz; and twins Emme and Max.

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship with her mother on the set of Coach's holiday campaign shoot©2020 Ryan McGinley
JLo beamed as she had her kids and mom Lupe as co-stars in the COACH ad

This past summer, Emme and Max, joined their mom Jennifer for “Coach Family.” The global advertising campaign celebrated stories of togetherness, relationships that endure and the power of modern families. With its launch, the fashion brand focused on the value and meaning of family in a time when “communities have never been more important.”

