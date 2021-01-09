Salma Hayek teaches us how to take proper tequila shots

Salma Hayek capped off the first full week of 2021 in an enviable way: with beachside tequila shots! The 54-year-old star revealed, “I ❤️ tequilita but in moderation,” on Friday, January 9, alongside three paradisiacal shots (of shots - see what we did there?). While Salma uses the traditional salt and lime trick, she opts to sip her shots instead of downing them.

Donning a white-knit bathing suit coverup and chic tortoise shell shades, Salma perches at a beachside bar. In one hand she has a shot glass rimmed with salt and filled with tequila, while in the other she has a slice of lime. The photos seem to be at least five days old, since she was wearing the same ensemble (sans her cover-up) in a previous photo.

The A-lister kissed 2020 goodbye and welcomed 2021 in an undisclosed idyllic location. From her photos there seems to be lots of beaches, sunshine and tropical drinks. “Last days of 2020,” she wrote about a week ago alongside a picturesque beach photo. “Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature.”