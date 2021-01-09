Jason Sudeikis reportedly ‘heartbroken’ by Olive Wilde and Harry Styles romance

Jason Sudeikis is reportedly hurting after his 10-year long relationship with Olivia Wilde’s came to an end. They were engaged for the last 7 years but spit sometime in 2020. I say “sometime” because the timeline of their breakup is a little foggy. News of the couple’s split broke on November 13th, 2020 and an insider told PEOPLE that the two had split “at the beginning of the year.” However, sources have refuted the claim and told the outlet “she and Jason were very much together as recently as this fall.” After the split, there were rumors that Wilde was dating Harry Styles and they were photographed holding hands this past weekend at a Wedding in Montecito, California. After the image circulated a source confirmed to PEOPLE they are an item (sorry Miley). Now, sources tell the outlet that Sudeikis believes the timeline Wilde wants to paint is inaccurate and he had no idea she wanted to split until Styles came into the picture.

©GettyImages Jason Sudeikis and Olive Wilde

According to the outlet, “Jason feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe—that she and Jason split ages ago, long before she became involved with Harry—is simply not accurate.” Wilde is currently directing Styles in the 1950’s thriller adaptation Don’t Worry, Darling. The source explained, “She began filming [Don’t Worry Darling] in September, and by October, he began to get the impression that she wanted out. By November, they’d announced their split.” The source continued, “But that’s how quickly it happened, and none of it happened until she began filming with Harry.” Sudeikis “is absolutely heartbroken about the split,” adds the source. “There is still a lot of love there, and he would like to have hope that maybe there’s a way for them to repair things. But what happens next remains to be seen.”



Another insider, however, claims that Sudeikis shouldn’t be surprised at all. “Olivia and Jason were broken up as of early 2020. The recent news that she has moved on is no surprise. Olivia and Jason‘s relationship continues to be focused on their children and co-parenting them.” They explained. The ex-couple has two children together, Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4. The insider told PEOPLE in November the split had “been amicable” and they were transitioning ”into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Wilde and Sudeikis were both recently divorced when they met. Wilde was married to Italian-American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011 and Sudeikis was married to screenwriter and filmmaker Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010. The couple met in 2011 at a Saturday Night Live afterparty and he proposed the following year in 2012 after the holidays.