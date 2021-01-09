The Weeknd reveals his shocking new plastic surgery look fans call ‘Handsome Squidward’

When The Weeknd showed up at the American Music Awards in November wrapped in facial bandages people were confused, but intrigued. It wasn‘t the first time the singer showed up to an awards show looking bloody and bruised but this time seemed…. Different. As time went on people started to learn that the artist might be doing some sort of method acting for his latest album “After Hours.” There were even rumors that he had gotten plastic surgery. But on January 5th the world finally got to see the dramatic “results” of his “plastic surgery.” There is most likely a very deep and artistic meaning behind this project but the artist has a new nickname on social media, “Handsome Squidward.”

The artist uploaded a selfie with his new chiseled look and his new face had fans both terrified and laughing in the comments. One fan wrote, this ain’t the weekend this Monday 💀.” The most popular joke were the hundreds of comments, tweets, and likes, referencing an episode of “SpongeBob Squarepants” where Squidward turns handsome.



The Weeknd showing off his handsome squidward face‼️💀Y'all rockin with it⁉️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/onDao5AEU2 — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 6, 2021

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfay released his latest album “After Hours’ in March of 2020, and since then he has been doing a lot of things to his face. The cover art for the album is Tesfay with a broken nose and blood running down his face. He had the same beaten look when he performed on “Saturday Night Live” back in March. Then in August he showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards and took home the award for Best R&B album video of the year for “Blinding Lights” with the same look. He went from bruised to bandaged in November at the AMA’s and performed live and accepted awards for best R&B artist and album wrapped in bandages.