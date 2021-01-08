Johnny Depp suffered housebreaking attempt

Johnny Depp is having a hard couple of months, following his controversial legal battle with his now ex-wife Amber Heard, it was just revealed that the actor was targeted in an attempted burglary in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The acclaimed star who owns a lavish mansion in the Hollywood Hills, was believed to be in a different place at the time of the trespassing.

And while the intruder has not been identified, it was reported that it was a woman, setting off the mansion’s security system and quickly escaping when the police were alerted.

There’s not a clear motive for the robbery, or if there was anything taken from Depp’s home, however the thief was later found and arrested, as she had been connected to another recent burglary in LA.

©Toby Canham/Splash News Jhonny Depp’s Hollywod Hills mansion

This housebreaking attempt adds to the list of difficult situations the actor has recently endured.

Including the loss of his legal libel against British newspaper The Sun , after he was described as a “wife beater,” following claims of domestic abuse made by Amber Heard.

Johnny was forced to exit the highly-anticipated movie Fantastic Beasts , with Warner Brothers announcing his character’s replacement with the actor Mads Mikkelsen.