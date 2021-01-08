Selena Gomez did her own makeup for the new Rare Beauty campaign

With each and every new release, Selena Gomez’s brand Rare Beauty is proving to be a big competitor in the beauty space.

To celebrate the launch of the makeup brand’s Stay Vulnerable Collection--which consists of easy-to-wear Liquid Eyeshadows, Melting Blushes and Glossy Lip Balms--the star decided to do her own glam for the photoshoot, which was led by photographer Petra Collins.

“I wanted to do my own makeup for the shoot,” the star told Vogue about the campaign. “I wanted to capture the soft, flushed look we get when we feel the most vulnerable, and I wanted the images to capture that essence.”

“I love how easy these formulas are,” she said on Instagram. “Easy to apply, easy to wear, easy to get a fresh look that lets your real self shine through.”

Surprisingly enough, this actually isn‘t the first time Gomez has done her own makeup for a major photoshoot. When COVID-19 safety measures left her without her go-to makeup artist for an Allure cover shoot, the entrepreneur had to take matters into her own hands.