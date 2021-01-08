New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Saweetie & Doja Cat, Jhay Cortez & Myke Towers, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week is all about popular artists teaming up with one another to drop huge hits, as fans got new music from Saweetie and Doja Cat, Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Saweetie featuring Doja Cat - “Best Friend”

Saweetie and Doja Cat are all about linking up with their favorite female emcees, so its only right they finally got together to make a hit of their own.

The “Best Friend” video sees the icy girl team up with her BFF Doja Cat to partake in all types of antics, and the two of them are completely glammed up the entire time. There’s no question about it: once the pandemic is over, this song is going to be a staple for every Girls Night Out across the country.

2. Jhay Cortez featuring Myke Towers - “Los Bo”

In yet another collaboration, Jhay Cortez teamed up with fellow Puerto Rican trap star Myke Towers to release “Los Bo.” The song is expected to be a single from the former’s upcoming album, Timelezz.

Myke first shared a preview of the song back in October via a live stream on Instagram. In December, fans got even more excited when they released a clip from the upcoming video. At midnight, the duo finally released the song and its accompanying music video, a black and white visual directed by Fernando Lugo.



3. Russ featuring Lil Baby - “UGLY”

Lil Baby hopped on Russ’ latest single, “UGLY” this week, which acts as the third big collaboration on our list.

The song serves as a victory lap for both rappers, who are both coming off the high off a successful 2020. The song also arrives with a music video, which sees Russ and Lil Baby in a strip club as they soak in the moment while beautiful women dance around them.

