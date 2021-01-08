Salma Hayek’s bikini body, fresh face, and stunning hair is everything we want for summer 2021

Salma Hayek Pinault captioned her latest social media photo as “What is your secret, mama?” and that’s precisely what we have been questioning for years. What is Salma Hayek’s secret to a perfect bikini body, fresh face, and stunning hair? The Mexican actress took Instagram to share a series of photos to remind the world her effortless beauty is unparalleled. And although we are months away from Summer, we can’t avoid manifesting Hayek Pinault’s physique and breathtaking features.

The 54-year-old blessed the internet one more time, sharing snaps of her abundant, healthy and voluminous hair even underwater, raising questions if she is a mortal human or a real-life mermaid. “Suddenly 2021 is looking good again,” wrote one of her fans under the image, and we couldn’t agree more. Hayek also added to her Instagram photo album a picture of herself diving in the ocean. Her perfectly toned legs and pointed feet could make her win a gold Olympic medal.

A day prior, Hayek also shared an image holding a coconut, dressed in a black crochet dress, rocking beach waves, and bare face. “You’re really one with nature!! Loving the loose curls and coconut vibes!” wrote a fan, while another suggested the actress change her last name. “Beauty should be your last name,” the person advised.