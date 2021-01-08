Salma Hayek’s bikini body, fresh face, and stunning hair is everything we want for summer 2021

Salma Hayek Pinault captioned her latest social media photo as “What is your secret, mama?” and that’s precisely what we have been questioning for years. What is Salma Hayek’s secret to a perfect bikini body, fresh face, and stunning hair? The Mexican actress took Instagram to share a series of photos to remind the world her effortless beauty is unparalleled. And although we are months away from Summer, we can’t avoid manifesting Hayek Pinault’s physique and breathtaking features.
The 54-year-old blessed the internet one more time, sharing snaps of her abundant, healthy and voluminous hair even underwater, raising questions if she is a mortal human or a real-life mermaid. “Suddenly 2021 is looking good again,” wrote one of her fans under the image, and we couldn’t agree more. Hayek also added to her Instagram photo album a picture of herself diving in the ocean. Her perfectly toned legs and pointed feet could make her win a gold Olympic medal.
A day prior, Hayek also shared an image holding a coconut, dressed in a black crochet dress, rocking beach waves, and bare face. “You’re really one with nature!! Loving the loose curls and coconut vibes!” wrote a fan, while another suggested the actress change her last name. “Beauty should be your last name,” the person advised.
The star farewell 2020 and welcomed 2021 vacationing in an undisclosed location with beautiful beaches. “I don’t know if you’re getting better at taking pictures or if someone took the picture for you, but this one is a great picture 😍❤️ what a great way to start 2021,” one of her followers said, fascinated with Hayek’s latest photos. Salma Hayek Pinault’s beauty is so exceptional that some men don’t get in trouble when praising the actress. “You are seriously one the most beautiful women I‘ve ever seen. I’m not even mad at my husband when he talks about how hot you are,” a woman wrote.
Believe it or not, Salma Hayek doesn’t exercise as much as we might think. According to the mom of one, she doesn’t have a routine. “Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn’t develop that,” she told PEOPLE. “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you‘re working the muscles,” she said. “It’s restorative yoga,” Hayek continued. “She taught me how to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”