Why Kelly Clarkson is worried about her son Remington

Kelly Clarkson explained why she is worried about her son Remington and his romantic future, even though he is still very young to understand.

The acclaimed singer had a virtual interview with Mary Steenburgen, during the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Congratulating the Hollywood actress for the recent engagement of her son Charlie McDowell and the Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins.

The two moms had a touching conversation about motherhood, and Kelly admitted that she is terrified about Remington’s future wife, adding that she is already planning her speech, when the day comes.

©Kelly Clarkson/Instagram Kelly Clarkson and her kids Remington and River

Joking that she is going to be telling her son, “either be gay so I can be the only woman in your life, or choose someone spectacular.“

Mary also opened up about her relationship with Lily, describing her as “a spectacular human being,” and confessing that “she’s just a dream.”

Complimenting her daughter-in-law and explaining how “it’s been a strange time of coming together and being careful,” in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.