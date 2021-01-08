Kelly Clarkson and her son Remington

Why Kelly Clarkson is worried about her son Remington

The two moms had a touching conversation about their kids, and Kelly admitted that she is terrified about Remington’s future wife.

Kelly Clarkson explained why she is worried about her son Remington and his romantic future, even though he is still very young to understand.

The acclaimed singer had a virtual interview with Mary Steenburgen, during the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Congratulating the Hollywood actress for the recent engagement of her son Charlie McDowell and the Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins.

The two moms had a touching conversation about motherhood, and Kelly admitted that she is terrified about Remington’s future wife, adding that she is already planning her speech, when the day comes.

Kelly Clarkson and her kids Remington and River©Kelly Clarkson/Instagram
Kelly Clarkson and her kids Remington and River

Joking that she is going to be telling her son, “either be gay so I can be the only woman in your life, or choose someone spectacular.“

Mary also opened up about her relationship with Lily, describing her as “a spectacular human being,” and confessing that “she’s just a dream.”

Complimenting her daughter-in-law and explaining how “it’s been a strange time of coming together and being careful,” in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

 

Clarkson has stated before how she is worried about her kids, following the divorce and legal battle with her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, opening up to her audience about why she feels like she needs to be strong for her kids.

Kelly is keeping a positive attitude despite what she describes as a “horrible” situation, insisting that her daughter River “is so independent,” and she is extremely proud of them.

