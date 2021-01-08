Vanessa Bryant shared a touching video of her late husband Kobe Bryant

The end of this month marks one year since legendary NBA player, Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash. The sad news of Bryant and his daughter’s passing was the beginning of a long and sad year that was 2020.

Vanessa Bryant , Kobe’s wife, posted a black and white video of her late husband to her Instagram page with the caption, “I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much. ❤️,” on Thursday. The video received almost three million views and it seems that the matriarch of the Bryant family turned off her post comments since the comment section was empty.

The 38-year-old has been relying on her close friends during the past year for love and support. Vanessa and her daughters spent the holidays on a snowy vacation with friends, Ciara and Russell Wilson . During the trip, Vanessa shared several photos and videos with her 13.8 million Instagram followers.