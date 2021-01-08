Vanessa Bryant shared a touching video of her late husband Kobe Bryant

The end of this month marks one year since legendary NBA player, Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash. The sad news of Bryant and his daughter’s passing was the beginning of a long and sad year that was 2020.
Vanessa Bryant , Kobe’s wife, posted a black and white video of her late husband to her Instagram page with the caption, “I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much. ❤️,” on Thursday. The video received almost three million views and it seems that the matriarch of the Bryant family turned off her post comments since the comment section was empty.
The 38-year-old has been relying on her close friends during the past year for love and support. Vanessa and her daughters spent the holidays on a snowy vacation with friends, Ciara and Russell Wilson . During the trip, Vanessa shared several photos and videos with her 13.8 million Instagram followers.
One adorable video, in particular, was of the youngest Bryant daughter, Bianka, learning how to ride a bike with the help of Ciara. The video was captioned, “Bianka and Auntie C. Thank you so much for this Christmas vacation Auntie @ciara and Uncle @dangerusswilson Love you guys!!! Thank you so much for being there for us. ♥️ 🎄.”
In addition to Vanessa’s sweet tribute video to her husband, Natalia Bryant also posted sweet photos in remembrance of her father and younger sister. The oldest Bryant daughter participated in a social media trend where people ask their followers what they want to see a picture of.
The 17-year-old volleyball player shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers special photos such as, “Something you’re proud of,” “A picture of you and your mom,” and so on. It was a touching collection of photos showing the teen with her dad, Kobe Bryant, and sister Gianna.