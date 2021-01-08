Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have finally been granted an annulment

More than five years after they went their separate ways, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have been granted an annulment by the Catholic Church, according to a new report.

“Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal,” a source told Us Weekly about the pair, who called it quits in August 2015. “She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official.”

This comes at the perfect time for Stefani, who recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Blake Shelton . Waiting for the annulment served as a barrier between Gwen and her now-fiancé Blake tying to get married in a church.

“It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church,” the source went on to reveal.

In 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that the singer had begun “the formal process” to have her marriage to Rossdale annulled because “religion has always been extremely important to her.”