Miley Cyrus shares heartbreaking news

Miley Cyrus is mourning the death of her beloved pooch Mary Jane, a pit bull mix who was “something more than a friend or a family member.”

The rescued dog had been by her side for almost 10 years, and Miley says their connection “was purely divine,” and they both shared “an incomparable love.”

The Los Angeles based star, adopted Mary Jane with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth back in 2012.

She also revealed that Mary “was a dog with wings in a way,” adding that it was her who comforted her after he dog Floyd died in 2014.

©Miley Cyrus/Twitter Miley Cyrus and Mary Jane

The Plastic Hearts hitmaker took to Instagram Stories and opened up about the heartbreaking news with her fans and followers.

“Anyone who knows me & it doesn‘t have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bull mix named Mary Jane.”

She went on to confess that her pit bull had been diagnosed with cancer and she was advised to spend every minute with her, to which she said it “wasn’t anything new,” being her unconditional partner for a decade.