Barack Obama soaks up the sun shirtless in Hawaii

Former President of the United States Barack Obama got a little wet on the shores of Hawaii on Monday. The 59-year-old dad looked physically fit and carefree in blue swim trunks as he took the paddle-board out into the clear turquoise waters of O‘ahu’s Kailua Bay. Obama rocked his salt and pepper hair and had a big smile as he tried to figure out how to who maneuver the giant board. Of course, he was well protected and there was a secret service agent in a kayak not far behind him.
The former president is a Hawaiian native and spends many of his Holidays there with the family. Barack and his wife Michelle Obama were spotted there this last December kayaking shortly before Christmas and at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua. National Geographic described Obama as a “child of the islands” and he told the outlet in 2016 that his calm energy people describe could be rooted in his experiences in the ocean that made him closer to the earth. “People always ask, why do I stay calm amid a lot of crazy stuff going on,” he said. “Well, I always tell folks part of it‘s being born in Hawaii and knowing what it’s like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means when you see a sea turtle in the face of a wave.”
As for staying in shape, Obama loves sports and makes sure he eats healthy. Last week he was spotted playing golf and he got his energy out when he was in the White House shooting hoops. There were NBA players balling up along with him on more than one occasion. It wasn’t always a safe game though, in 2010 Obama famously had to get 12 stitches on his upper lip after being elbowed in the face. He was playing defense when opposing player Rey Decerega turned into him to take a shot and his elbow hit Obama in the mouth, per ABC. “I learned today the president is both a tough competitor and a good sport,” Decerega, who works for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, said in a written statement. “I enjoyed playing basketball with him this morning. I‘m sure he’ll be back out on the court again soon.”