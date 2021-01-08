Barack Obama soaks up the sun shirtless in Hawaii

Former President of the United States Barack Obama got a little wet on the shores of Hawaii on Monday. The 59-year-old dad looked physically fit and carefree in blue swim trunks as he took the paddle-board out into the clear turquoise waters of O‘ahu’s Kailua Bay. ﻿Obama rocked his salt and pepper hair and had a big smile as he tried to figure out how to who maneuver the giant board. Of course, he was well protected and there was a secret service agent in a kayak not far behind him.

©Grosby Group Barack Obama Paddle-boarding

©GrosbyGroup Barack Obama

©GrosbyGroup Barack Obama

The former president is a Hawaiian native and spends many of his Holidays there with the family. Barack and his wife Michelle Obama were spotted there this last December kayaking shortly before Christmas and at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua. National Geographic described Obama as a “child of the islands” and he told the outlet in 2016 that his calm energy people describe could be rooted in his experiences in the ocean that made him closer to the earth. “People always ask, why do I stay calm amid a lot of crazy stuff going on,” he said. “Well, I always tell folks part of it‘s being born in Hawaii and knowing what it’s like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means when you see a sea turtle in the face of a wave.”