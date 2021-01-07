Kim Kardashian spotted wearing her wedding band amid Kanye West divorce rumors

Even though there have been reports saying Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for divorce, the former is still wearing her wedding band.

On Monday, just one day before news broke that the reality star is preparing to file for divorce from her husband of 6 years, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was photographed getting out of her car as she visited her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.

For the evening visit, Kim K was dressed in monochromatic brown and amber tones head-to-toe, rocking a puffer jacket, wide leg leather pants, a body suit, and some snakeskin heels. She was also was spotted wearing her small wedding band on her ring finger, despite her marriage reportedly coming to an end.

©GrosbyGroup

Only a day after these pictures were taken, multiple outlets reported that a break up is on the horizon for KimYe, who have known one another for nearly 20 years.

“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” a source told PEOPLE, going on to say that Kanye is bracing for a filing but doesn‘t know when it will take place.

“He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” the source added.

©GrosbyGroup

But while some sources say a divorce is just a few days away, another source told the outlet that the couple is in marital therapy in an effort to salvage their relationship.

“Kim and Kanye are in counseling and exploring their options,” said the second source. “They have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made.”

A third source added that “it’s not over yet. They are still trying to see if the marriage can be saved.”