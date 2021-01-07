Brooklyn Beckham shared a video of him and Nicola Peltz being adorable together

The Beckham family had some new family members to celebrate the holidays with this year. Victoria , David , and their children 21-year-old Brooklyn , 18-year-old Romeo, 15-year-old Cruz, and 9-year-old Harper flew to sunny Miami Beach, Florida to ring in the new year with their oldest son’s fiancee Nicola Peltz and her family at their $30 million mansion, according to The Sun.

The famous family made sure to test negative before traveling and they all flew by private plane on Christmas. Prime minister Boris Johnson has the entire U.K. on a strict lockdown so flying privately allowed the Beckham family to leave the area.

According to the Daily Mail, sources said the family is also in Florida because David has business there. The Sun reported that the family will remain in the sunshine state for another month or so.

Yesterday, the oldest Beckham offspring shared an Instagram story of him and Nicola. In the clip, it looked like the two were in a car listening to music, being adorable with one another. Brooklyn wrote “Love you” in a white cursive font. The young couple had their arms intertwined and were bopping their heads to the song playing.