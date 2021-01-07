Shannon de Lima celebrates 32 with a birthday bikini pic

Shannon de Lima turned 32 on Wednesday and shared a stunning bikini photo to celebrate. The model posed in a purple bikini with a white flowing robe on sunny sands. Purple bikini’s must be the new 2021 trend because Jennifer Lopez also posted a photo rocking one. The Venezuelan beauty wished herself a happy birthday in the caption and thanked all her fans for the loving messages. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME✨ Gracias por sus mensajes tan hermosos y todo el amor ❤️ A celebrar la vida y cada día que Dios me regala! Los amoooo 🙏🏼 Bendiciones para todos ustedes!”
De Lima is Marc Anthony’s ex-wife but is currently with Colombian soccer superstar James Rodriguez. They welcomed their son Samuel in October 2019 via the help of a surrogate. Unfortunately, De Lima was trolled by her decision to use a surrogate and kept a low profile to avoid the online haters. She eventually wrote to one of the commenters, “Like everybody here, without knowing absolutely anything about other people’s lives, without knowing if your comments are hurtful, and without knowing the reasons or the truth. That’s why the world is rotten.” De Lima rarely posts any photos of Samuel onto her profile but Rodriguez loves posting cute pics with his mini-me.
Marc Anthony's ex Shannon de Lima welcomes baby with soccer star love James Rodriguez
James Rodríguez´s first family photo with newborn baby boy Samuel
The couple has been together since 2018 and they both have an older child of their own. De Lima is the proud mama of 13-year-old Daniel Alejandro, whom she shares with actor Coko Sosa. The model often shares photos with him on social media. She also maintains an excellent relationship with Anthony’s twins with Max and Emme. Rodriguez has a seven-year-old daughter named Salomé and they are all one big happy family. De Lima is in no hurry to get married though. She told the Spanish magazine Diez Minutos in February of last year she is “not thinking about a wedding.” De Lima explained, “People get married, get divorced... I don’t know why they waste their time. I am not thinking about the wedding. I dated Marc Anthony for five years and even married him,” she said about her previous experience. “I’m really at ease right now. Everything flows in my relationship with James – there’s trust, respect, and love. That’s the most important thing.”