Shannon de Lima celebrates 32 with a birthday bikini pic

Shannon de Lima turned 32 on Wednesday and shared a stunning bikini photo to celebrate. The model posed in a purple bikini with a white flowing robe on sunny sands. Purple bikini’s must be the new 2021 trend because Jennifer Lopez also posted a photo rocking one. The Venezuelan beauty wished herself a happy birthday in the caption and thanked all her fans for the loving messages. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME✨ Gracias por sus mensajes tan hermosos y todo el amor ❤️ A celebrar la vida y cada día que Dios me regala! Los amoooo 🙏🏼 Bendiciones para todos ustedes!”

De Lima is Marc Anthony’s ex-wife but is currently with Colombian soccer superstar James Rodriguez. They welcomed their son Samuel in October 2019 via the help of a surrogate. Unfortunately, De Lima was trolled by her decision to use a surrogate and kept a low profile to avoid the online haters. She eventually wrote to one of the commenters, “Like everybody here, without knowing absolutely anything about other people’s lives, without knowing if your comments are hurtful, and without knowing the reasons or the truth. That’s why the world is rotten.” De Lima rarely posts any photos of Samuel onto her profile but Rodriguez loves posting cute pics with his mini-me.