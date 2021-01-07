Rose Leslie hides baby bump and balances milk while walking the dog with Kit Harrington

The Downtown Abbey actress and the Game of Thrones actor moved back home to the UK from the United States to raise their baby near family and friends. Per the New York Post, they divide their time between London and a country house in East Anglia, England. The couple is relatively private and neither of them runs any social media accounts but Leslie confirmed the news with Make Magazine. She posed with her baby bump for the cover story in September and gushed about how she was enjoying her life back home. Leslie told the outlet, “What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It’s so peaceful.”

Leslie told the New York Post in October, “I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family! She also shared a relatable quarantine story when Harrington handed her hair clippers and asked her to stand in for his barber. The handsome actor usually has ahead of curls that his fans appreciate but Leslie said she left him “semi-shaved.” “I was on FaceTime to a friend at the time,” Leslie explained. “He was like, ‘Can you do the back because I can’t see it with the mirror?’ And I was so engrossed with my girlfriend, we were having such a lovely time, and I was like, ‘Yeah yeah yeah, fine, whatever.’” Leslie is right-handed but since she was holding her phone with it she gave it a try using her left. “I had the phone in my right hand,” she said. “I took the shears in my left hand, and… I dug too deep. I dug too deep! It was rather hilarious, but also awful. Fortunately, he looks great with a semi-shaved head, so it was fine.”