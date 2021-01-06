Is Kim Kardashian ditching her $1.3 million engagement ring?

Kim Kardashian seems to be done with her six-year marriage to Kanye West, however just days before the news broke she was spotted without her lavish engagement ring.

The reality star was spotted celebrating Christmas with her family, in a one of a kind outfit, a slicked back braided ponytail, and the most unique earrings, however there was one detail missing, her $1.3 million Lorraine Schwartz ring.

The 43-year-old rapper made the extravagant proposal in 2013, renting the AT&T baseball park in San Francisco, California.

The celebrity and entrepreneur has been on the list of having one of the most stunning engagement rings, featuring a flawless type 2A, 15-carat cushion-cut diamond, covered in eye-catching twinkly diamonds around the pave band.