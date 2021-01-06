Is Kim Kardashian ditching her $1.3 million engagement ring?

Kim Kardashian seems to be done with her six-year marriage to Kanye West, however just days before the news broke she was spotted without her lavish engagement ring.
The reality star was spotted celebrating Christmas with her family, in a one of a kind outfit, a slicked back braided ponytail, and the most unique earrings, however there was one detail missing, her $1.3 million Lorraine Schwartz ring.
The 43-year-old rapper made the extravagant proposal in 2013, renting the AT&T baseball park in San Francisco, California.
The celebrity and entrepreneur has been on the list of having one of the most stunning engagement rings, featuring a flawless type 2A, 15-carat cushion-cut diamond, covered in eye-catching twinkly diamonds around the pave band.
It was also reported that Kim recently hired the high-profile lawyer Laura Wasser to settle the legal arrangements in the divorce.
Laura was the same lawyer in charge of the dissolution of Kim’s previous marriage to Kris Humphries, which ended in 2011 after 72 days since the wedding.
The couple is said to be thinking about dividing up their fortune, taking different paths over the past year, with Kim in Los Angeles and Kanye spending his time at his $14 million ranch in Wyoming.
Praise God 🙏🏾— ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020
We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming
We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3
It seems like the dramatic divorce is just starting for the iconic couple, but after numerous scandals and complications in their relationship, the marriage could be officially over for Kimye.