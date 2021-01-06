Demi Lovato questions influencers still partying amid COVID-19 pandemic

Demi Lovato is posing an important question for all of the influencers continually meeting up with huge groups of friends and partying in the middle of a pandemic.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to throw some shade at the celebrities who clearly haven’t been taking the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety measurements in place to stop the spread seriously.

The picture in question was originally shared by a meme account named @assistantsvsagents. It shows two students: one holding a tuba in front of the other student‘s face. The person holding the tuba was labeled “influencers” while the other was labeled “Everyone else being good people.” The tuba was captioned “Instagram stories partying in Tulum and Miami.”

Demi reposted the picture on her Instagram Story, writing, “Just curious..what the f**k are y‘all doing ?”

Of course, this meme is making fun of all the influencers and celebrities going on vacation in the middle of a pandemic, posting pictures and acting like everything is fine while the rest of us stay home from work and school just to be safe.

Lovato didn’t tag any specific influencers in her post, but there are certainly a lot to choose from, as many folks with hundreds of thousands of followers have been critiqued for promoting unsafe practices to their young and impressionable fans.