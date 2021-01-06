Demi Lovato questions influencers still partying amid COVID-19 pandemic

Demi Lovato is posing an important question for all of the influencers continually meeting up with huge groups of friends and partying in the middle of a pandemic.
The singer took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to throw some shade at the celebrities who clearly haven’t been taking the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety measurements in place to stop the spread seriously.
The picture in question was originally shared by a meme account named @assistantsvsagents. It shows two students: one holding a tuba in front of the other student‘s face. The person holding the tuba was labeled “influencers” while the other was labeled “Everyone else being good people.” The tuba was captioned “Instagram stories partying in Tulum and Miami.”
Demi reposted the picture on her Instagram Story, writing, “Just curious..what the f**k are y‘all doing ?”
Of course, this meme is making fun of all the influencers and celebrities going on vacation in the middle of a pandemic, posting pictures and acting like everything is fine while the rest of us stay home from work and school just to be safe.
Lovato didn’t tag any specific influencers in her post, but there are certainly a lot to choose from, as many folks with hundreds of thousands of followers have been critiqued for promoting unsafe practices to their young and impressionable fans.
While some celebrities are using their influence irresponsibly, though, Demi continues to do her part in promoting positivity in every sense of the word. On Christmas Eve, the star took to social media to celebrate her stretch marks and pay tribute to her eating disorder recovery.
“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real,” she wrote under a photo of her stretch marks while posing in a swimsuit. “That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. ‘Surely she throws up here and there’, ‘she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’... those were just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up. I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.’”
She continued, writing, “In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them. I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it’s features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright?”