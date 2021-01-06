Pau Gasol and Cat McDonnell’s sweetest moments with daughter Ellie

On September 10, 2020, basketball legend Pau Gasol and his wife Cat McDonnell’s lives were changed forever as they welcomed their first child together: Elisabet Gianna Gasol.
The name holds a special meaning to the family, picking the middle name “Gianna” in honor of the late Gianna Bryant , who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside her father, Kobe Bryant , and 7 others in January 2020.
“Our little one has finally arrived!!” Gasol wrote on Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter. “The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!” He finished things off with the #girldad hashtag, something made famous by Kobe, who is a father to 4 girls.
Cat also posted about the delivery, acknowledging just how special the birth of their first baby is.
“She made a quick and easy entrance on a VERY special day, her great-grandmother Elizabeth’s 100th birthday and her mom and dad’s 2nd engagement anniversary,” she captioned her post. “We are already so in love with our sweet Ellie!!”
During his NBA career, Pau played alongside Bryant on the Lakers from 2008-2014. Their bond was even stronger off the court, though, with Kobe’s children referring to the retired baller as “Uncle Pau.” Since his tragic passing, Gasol and his wife have been seen spending plenty of quality time with Vanessa Bryant and the whole family, being right by their side during such a difficult time.
Since welcoming their daughter just a few short months ago, it’s clear that Ellie has completely stolen their hearts and become the center of Gasol and McDonnell’s universe. Luckily for fans, they’ve made sure to share pictures and videos along the way, letting us get to know the sweet baby they brought into the world.
Vanessa Bryant shares adorable images of former NBA Paul Gasol spending time with Kobe’s Daughters
Vanessa Bryant reflects on how fragile life is an emotional plea
Vanessa Bryant and her daughters mark first Father’s Day without Kobe with new family addition
Check out some of Elisabet Gianna Gasol’s cutest moments with her parents.
“I’m so thankful for my beautiful family ❤️!” Gasol wrote on Instagram. “#HappyThanksgiving everyone.”
Ellie celebrates her first Halloween with her parents and the Bryant family, all dressed up as characters from Star Wars.
Ellie encourages people to “VOTE” in adorable onesie as her dad rocks a Black Mamba jersey in honor of his late friend, Kobe Bryant.
Cat holds on tightly in her last picture of the year with baby Ellie.
Starting Ellie’s love of the NBA early, spending their Christmas watching basketball.
Pau Gasol proudly rocks a “Girl Dad” shirt after welcoming his daughter, Ellie, into the world.
Their first photo as a family of three.
The Gasol family celebrates the New Year together.