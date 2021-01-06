Dr. Dre’s $40 million LA mansion nearly burglarized while in ICU

While most people used the news of Dr. Dre being rushed to the ICU to hope for the best and send well wishes, others tried to capitalize off of the situation by heading to his house and hoping for a pay day.
Fans were startled on Tuesday when news broke that the legendary hip-hop producer had suffered from a brain aneurysm. According to reports from TMZ, Dre was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and was taken directly to ICU, where he remained the next day.
The publication went on to reveal that their sources said the 55-year-old was stable and lucid, but doctors don‘t know what caused the bleeding, so they did a battery of tests to find the root of the problem.
Following this terrifying news, Dr. Dre took to Instagram to thank everyone for their well-wishes and assure fans he’s doing just fine. He also thanked the medical professionals who helped nurse him back to health.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he wrote under a photo of himself at the studio. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”
Of course, everyone was relieved to hear that the music icon was headed toward a full recovery, but unfortunately for the Compton native, the aneurysm was only one of his problems. It seems some alleged criminals saw that Dr. Dre was in the hospital and as a result, tried breaking into his home.
According to TMZ, four men were on the producer’s Pacific Palisades property early Wednesday morning around 2 AM. Security spotted them as they were casing the house, and before they could get to the main structure, security confronted them and quickly called police. The men ended up fleeing, but cops arrived almost immediately and chased the would-be burglars, catching and arresting them.
Law enforcement believes the men saw the reports about Dre being in the hospital and saw a window of opportunity, but luckily, the house wasn’t completely empty, like they might have hoped. The four men were arrested for attempted burglary and are currently in police custody.
Dr. Dre has a lot going on in his personal life right now, as he’s currently going through a messy divorce with his wife of more than 20 years, Nicole Young.
While their have been multiple problems with their legal case since Nicole filed for divorce last year, the most recent hold-up is money, with Dre warning his estranged wife she needs to learn to start spending less and learning to live more modestly.
Dr. Dre was rushed to the ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm
Dr. Dre wins big in divorce from estranged wife, doesn’t have to pay $6 million
Dr. Dre’s wife is filing for divorce and demanding almost $2 million in spousal support