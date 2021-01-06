Dr. Dre’s $40 million LA mansion nearly burglarized while in ICU

While most people used the news of Dr. Dre being rushed to the ICU to hope for the best and send well wishes, others tried to capitalize off of the situation by heading to his house and hoping for a pay day.

Fans were startled on Tuesday when news broke that the legendary hip-hop producer had suffered from a brain aneurysm. According to reports from TMZ, Dre was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and was taken directly to ICU, where he remained the next day.

The publication went on to reveal that their sources said the 55-year-old was stable and lucid, but doctors don‘t know what caused the bleeding, so they did a battery of tests to find the root of the problem.



Following this terrifying news, Dr. Dre took to Instagram to thank everyone for their well-wishes and assure fans he’s doing just fine. He also thanked the medical professionals who helped nurse him back to health.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he wrote under a photo of himself at the studio. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

