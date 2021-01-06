Why Cardi B is defending her parenting decisions

Cardi B is going viral again! This time the singer is being highly criticized by parents who claim she has an “agenda” with the explicit lyrics of her song WAP, following a video that shows her rushing to stop the song, as she sees her daughter Kulture.

The video was shared on Twitter and sparked controversy for alleged “double standards.”

While Cardi insists that she doesn’t want to make it a debate, because “parents are responsible for what their children listen to.”

This is not the first time that the acclaimed rapper is under fire for her songs, with WAP being a global hit despite the backlash.

Cardi B cuts off WAP when Kulture walks in the room 👀 pic.twitter.com/3YUTWLGGgp — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 4, 2021

As the 28-year-old singer has described the massive success of the track, “If people didn‘t wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn’t be doing as good.“

She also went on to defend her decision to stop her 2-year-old daughter from listening to her songs, adding that it should be “common sense,” and letting her fans and followers know that she is “not JoJo Siwa!”