The Big Game Weekend Miami

CONTROVERSY

Why Cardi B is defending her parenting decisions

The singer is going viral following a video that shows her turning off her song ‘WAP’ when her daughter Kulture appears.

BY

Cardi B is going viral again! This time the singer is being highly criticized by parents who claim she has an “agenda” with the explicit lyrics of her song WAP, following a video that shows her rushing to stop the song, as she sees her daughter Kulture.

Loading the player...

The video was shared on Twitter and sparked controversy for alleged “double standards.”

While Cardi insists that she doesn’t want to make it a debate, because “parents are responsible for what their children listen to.”

This is not the first time that the acclaimed rapper is under fire for her songs, with  WAP   being a global hit despite the backlash.

  

As the 28-year-old singer has described the massive success of the track, “If people didn‘t wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn’t be doing as good.“

She also went on to defend her decision to stop her 2-year-old daughter from listening to her songs, adding that it should be “common sense,” and letting her fans and followers know that she is “not JoJo Siwa!”

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party©GettyImages
Cardi B and Kulture

“I don’t make music for kids. I make music for adults,” highlighting that she is “a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

Fans of the rapper also supported her statement and assured the haters that she is not “responsible for what other parents allow their kids to do.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more