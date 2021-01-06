Shawn Mendes dressed in sweats while walking his adorable new puppy, Tarzan

Shawn Mendes closed out 2020 in a strong way. The 22-year-old singer released a Netflix documentary ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder’ in November, he then came out with his anticipated album, ‘Wonder’ in early December, and aside from his busy career, he also added a new fur baby to his family named Tarzan.

Mendes and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello celebrated the holidays in Ontario with the musician’s family. Now the couple is in Toronto at Mendes’ condo enjoying quality time together also enjoying their new puppy.

More recently on Tuesday, the ‘Treat You Better’ singer was seen out with his younger sister Aaliyah walking Tarzan and the family’s dog Oreo through Victoria Memorial Square Park. Mendes was dressed comfortably for the walk wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a grey infinity scarf around his neck, and a black face mask. His long hair was styled half up half down. Mendes held Tarzan’s leash in one hand while holding a cup of coffee in the other hand.