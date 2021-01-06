Shawn Mendes dressed in sweats while walking his adorable new puppy, Tarzan

Shawn Mendes closed out 2020 in a strong way. The 22-year-old singer released a Netflix documentary ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder’ in November, he then came out with his anticipated album, ‘Wonder’ in early December, and aside from his busy career, he also added a new fur baby to his family named Tarzan.
Mendes and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello celebrated the holidays in Ontario with the musician’s family. Now the couple is in Toronto at Mendes’ condo enjoying quality time together also enjoying their new puppy.
More recently on Tuesday, the ‘Treat You Better’ singer was seen out with his younger sister Aaliyah walking Tarzan and the family’s dog Oreo through Victoria Memorial Square Park. Mendes was dressed comfortably for the walk wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a grey infinity scarf around his neck, and a black face mask. His long hair was styled half up half down. Mendes held Tarzan’s leash in one hand while holding a cup of coffee in the other hand.
His sister also looked cozy wearing a very long brown sherpa jacket, white sweatpants that had a grey stripe, white sneakers, and a maroon face mask.
The couple’s latest fur addition to their family is too cute for words and nor Mendes or Cabello can get enough of him. The ‘Wonder’ singer posted a black and white photo to Instagram a few weeks ago of him holding a sleepy Tarzan. He captioned the photo, “I mean comeawn. Sweet Christmas puppy boy.”
Cabello also posted a sweet photo on New Years Day of her holding Tarzan while sitting on the couch with a view of the CN Tower in the background. The ‘Havana’ singer captioned the photo saying, “may we all be happy and peaceful. may we all be healthy and safe. may we all be free from suffering and fear. may we all be strong and feel like we belong .Happy New Year ❤️.”