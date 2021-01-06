Dr. Dre was rushed to the ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre, 55, is reportedly in the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was rushed by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California on Monday, January 4th. TMZ reported that sources connected to the music mogul said Dre was taken directly to ICU after suffering the aneurysm and he remains there today. Sources said the 55-year-old hip hop legend is stable and lucid, but doctors don’t know what caused the bleeding and they are doing a set of tests.



©GettyImages Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre

Dre’s fans and friends began reacting to the news on social media Tuesday night. Rapper Missy Elliot shared a news article about the story on Twitter and wrote, “Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body.” Ice Cube shared a photo with Dre when he received his star on Hollywood boulevard and added, “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre.” And Snoop Dogg shared a video of them performing on Instagram and captioned the post, “GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ.” Dre is currently trending on Twitter and fans are sharing music videos and lists of artists that he helped boost their career.

“You saved my life now maybe it’s my turn to save yours...get up, Dre, I’m dying, I need you, come back...”



Hang in there, Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/mQsmIdyOxb — Frank Young (@FY3TV) January 6, 2021

Dre is currently in the middle of an ugly divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young. Before news of his hospitalization broke the couple was making headlines again because of their divorce. TMZ reported on Tuesday that Young detailed in new documents how much she claims the couple spent over 3 years and how much Dre has in assets. According to Young’s CPA, Dre has $262 million available at any moment in cash and Apple stock. The accountant said they sold Apple stock as a primary way to fund their lifestyle from 2017-19. The CPA also claimed their marital living expenses were $2.3 million per month. Young has been seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorney fees. Young also wants a judge to reject the prenuptial agreement she signed in 1996 and claims Dre ripped it early in the marriage. Dre has called her demands “ridiculous” and has denied most of her claims. There was another divorce hearing scheduled Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles but with Dre in the hospital, it’s likely the matter will be postponed.

According to MayoClinic, a brain aneurysm “is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. It often looks like a berry hanging on a stem.” It can leak or rupture which causes bleeding into the brain. Most often a ruptured brain aneurysm occurs in the space between the brain and the thin tissues covering the brain.