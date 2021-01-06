Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting ready to divorce

Someone needs to call Kris Jenner so we can get to the bottom of Kimye. According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 43, have an “imminent divorce” in their future. Multiple sources told the outlet, “They are keeping it low-key, but they are done.“ Kardashian is reportedly hiring the divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser and they are already in settlement talks. Wasser’s client list includes Angelina Jolie (twice), Johnny Depp, Heidi Klum, Britney Spears, Ryan Reynolds, Maria Shriver, and Gwen Stefani. Kardashian has a history with Wasser too- she represented her when she divorced Kris Humphries. According to the source: “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.” However, after news broke Tuesday, TMZ reported that there has not been a final decision made yet. Here’s everything we know:
People have been piecing clues together for the last few months about the status of their relationship and rumors started to swirl that there was a divorce on the way. As noted by Page Six, Kardashian has not been wearing her wedding ring lately. And instead of spending the holidays with the rest of the Kardashian family at their bougie Christmas party, West remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch. The source claims that Kardashian asked him to go there so they can live separate lives and figure out the divorce. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”
It seems West’s Twitter tirades and presidential dreams may have driven a wedge between the once fashionable couple. The source explained that Kardashian has tried in the past to protect and encourage West amidst his struggles with mental health, but “this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot… She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”
One of West’s most infamous Twitter rants was in July of 2020 when he tweeted that he’s been trying to divorce Kardashian since she met with rapper Meek Mill. West tweeted at the time, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform.” West also called the head of the Kardashians aka Kris “Kris Jong-Un” and tweeted “everyone knows the movie get out is about me.” It seems West’s feelings haven‘t changed since then because according to Page Six a separate source said West “Is completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them.” They also took a blow at their reality show and said he found it “unbearable.”
According to the outlet, the biggest battle with the divorce settlement could be over their Calabasas, California, family home that they reportedly bought for $40 million and invested another $20 million on a total redesign. The all-white minimalist design was of course masterminded by West with the help of Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. While West owns the actual house, the source explained, “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home. She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.” And since Kimye divorce rumors are a common occurrence the source notes, “This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious.”
TMZ however, reported that the couple hasn’t given up, there is no final decision and and they have been in marriage counseling. According to the outlet, divorce was on the table for much of 2020 and Kardashian was ready to file but West was going through a bipolar episode and she held back as to not be “cruel.” The sources also told the outlet the situation isn’t ugly or contentious, and there is no third party. Although it’s not totally final, the source told the outlet “don’t bet against” the divorce yet.
Kardashian and West began dating in 2012 and were married in 2014. They have four children together North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, (3 next week), and Psalm, 19 months.