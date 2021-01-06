Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting ready to divorce

Someone needs to call Kris Jenner so we can get to the bottom of Kimye. According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 43, have an “imminent divorce” in their future. Multiple sources told the outlet, “They are keeping it low-key, but they are done.“ Kardashian is reportedly hiring the divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser and they are already in settlement talks. Wasser’s client list includes Angelina Jolie (twice), Johnny Depp, Heidi Klum, Britney Spears, Ryan Reynolds, Maria Shriver, and Gwen Stefani. Kardashian has a history with Wasser too- she represented her when she divorced Kris Humphries. According to the source: “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.” However, after news broke Tuesday, TMZ reported that there has not been a final decision made yet. Here’s everything we know:





©GettyImages Kim Kardashian and Kanye West



People have been piecing clues together for the last few months about the status of their relationship and rumors started to swirl that there was a divorce on the way. As noted by Page Six, Kardashian has not been wearing her wedding ring lately. And instead of spending the holidays with the rest of the Kardashian family at their bougie Christmas party, West remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch. The source claims that Kardashian asked him to go there so they can live separate lives and figure out the divorce. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

It seems West’s Twitter tirades and presidential dreams may have driven a wedge between the once fashionable couple. The source explained that Kardashian has tried in the past to protect and encourage West amidst his struggles with mental health, but “this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot… She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

One of West’s most infamous Twitter rants was in July of 2020 when he tweeted that he’s been trying to divorce Kardashian since she met with rapper Meek Mill. West tweeted at the time, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform.” West also called the head of the Kardashians aka Kris “Kris Jong-Un” and tweeted “everyone knows the movie get out is about me.” It seems West’s feelings haven‘t changed since then because according to Page Six a separate source said West “Is completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them.” They also took a blow at their reality show and said he found it “unbearable.”