Ashanti opens up about her battle with COVID-19

Ashanti is healthy and thriving! The music legend has revealed that she is finally in the clear after testing negative for COVID-19 and recovering over the holidays.

The singer was forced to cancel her long-awaited Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole at the beginning of December, following news of testing positive for the deadly virus.

The 40-year-old artist who recently celebrated her birthday in the most lavish way, assured her fans that she was “ok and not in any pain.”

However for safety issues she took time to quarantine and recover from home, which she later confessed how it was “the first time in over a decade” that she had “actually spent” the New Year at home.

Ashanti took to social media to share the good news, sharing with everyone how grateful she was for “starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!!”

She went on to say that she received her “negative results back 2 days ago,” and admitted that her parents also tested negative, feeling great for being able to start a new year “healthy, happy & loved.”

As for her highly-anticipated Verzuz battle, it was recently stated that she would be participating in the music battle on January 9th, during what will now be a virtual challenge.