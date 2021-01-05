Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the hidden talent her ex husband Chris Martin helped her discover

It’s no secret that Gwyneth Paltrow is a talented actress, but behind-the-scenes, she’s got even more tricks up her sleeve.
On January 5, during an episode of The Goop Podcast, Paltrow revealed the hidden talent her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin , helped her discover. This reveal came up during an “Ask Me Anything” segment, when one listener wanted to know if there was anything about Paltrow she had once considered ordinary, only to realize later that it was extraordinary after someone else pointed it out.
“Well, my ex-husband actually pointed out that if I’m kind of in a quiet room and start singing a song, I’m usually singing it in the actual key that the song is in, which I did not know,” the actress explained. “And it turned it out to be kind of true.”
Of course, the Goop founder didn’t just focus on her ex, but also shouted out her current husband Brad Falchuk, who helped her identify a different trait.
“And my husband now, he pointed out to me that I am loving in a very particular way,” she continued. “So, the people that are in my life feel loved in a way that is very specific and that he thinks is a positive way.”
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin got married in 2003 and spent more than a decade together before announcing their decision to
“consciously uncouple” in 2014 before finalizing their divorce in 2016. Together, they share 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin and 14-year-old son, Moses Martin.
Following their separation, Paltrow starting seeing Falchuk, who she married in 2018--who has two children, Isabella and Brody, from his previous marriage.
Even through their divorce, the Coldplay singer and the actress have remained good friends, continuing to co-parent their two children and putting family first.
“I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with,” she wrote for British Vogue in August 2020. ”Conscious uncoupling lets us recognize those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other.”
Back in September, Paltrow admitted that going through her divorce from Martin was “harder than it looks.”
“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” she told Drew Barrymore at the time. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster.”