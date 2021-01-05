Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the hidden talent her ex husband Chris Martin helped her discover

It’s no secret that Gwyneth Paltrow is a talented actress, but behind-the-scenes, she’s got even more tricks up her sleeve.

On January 5, during an episode of The Goop Podcast, Paltrow revealed the hidden talent her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin , helped her discover. This reveal came up during an “Ask Me Anything” segment, when one listener wanted to know if there was anything about Paltrow she had once considered ordinary, only to realize later that it was extraordinary after someone else pointed it out.

“Well, my ex-husband actually pointed out that if I’m kind of in a quiet room and start singing a song, I’m usually singing it in the actual key that the song is in, which I did not know,” the actress explained. “And it turned it out to be kind of true.”

Of course, the Goop founder didn’t just focus on her ex, but also shouted out her current husband Brad Falchuk, who helped her identify a different trait.

“And my husband now, he pointed out to me that I am loving in a very particular way,” she continued. “So, the people that are in my life feel loved in a way that is very specific and that he thinks is a positive way.”