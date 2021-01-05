Penélope Cruz wishes her followers a Happy New Year in all-Chanel ensemble

Penélope Cruz is ringing in the New Year by wishing her millions of followers well, sharing a stunning black-and-white photo of her rocking an all-Chanel ensemble.

The actress posted a photo of herself onto Instagram on Monday, January 4, which comes from a recent photoshoot she did for the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Russia . In the picture, the beauty is wearing a black bikini that features the famous “Chanel” name all along its trim. Over that, she’s wearing a sheer black cover-up as she holds a chic Chanel construction hat under her arm.

“Bonne année a tous! 💕” she wrote in her caption, wishing everyone a Happy New Year in French.

It’s no surprise to see the Spanish actress sporting so much Chanel, as Penélope was named as one of the brand’s ambassadors back in 2018. In partnering with the brand, the actress joined a string of admired actresses representing the fashion house including Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore, Kiara Knightley and Margot Robbie.

“It’s such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I’ve been admiring everything he’s done since I was a little girl, so it’s such a pleasure working with him,” Cruz told WWD at the time. “He’s like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure.”