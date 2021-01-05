Penélope Cruz wishes her followers a Happy New Year in all-Chanel ensemble

Penélope Cruz is ringing in the New Year by wishing her millions of followers well, sharing a stunning black-and-white photo of her rocking an all-Chanel ensemble.
The actress posted a photo of herself onto Instagram on Monday, January 4, which comes from a recent photoshoot she did for the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Russia . In the picture, the beauty is wearing a black bikini that features the famous “Chanel” name all along its trim. Over that, she’s wearing a sheer black cover-up as she holds a chic Chanel construction hat under her arm.
“Bonne année a tous! 💕” she wrote in her caption, wishing everyone a Happy New Year in French.
It’s no surprise to see the Spanish actress sporting so much Chanel, as Penélope was named as one of the brand’s ambassadors back in 2018. In partnering with the brand, the actress joined a string of admired actresses representing the fashion house including Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore, Kiara Knightley and Margot Robbie.
“It’s such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I’ve been admiring everything he’s done since I was a little girl, so it’s such a pleasure working with him,” Cruz told WWD at the time. “He’s like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure.”
The picture Cruz posted to ring in the New Year is just one of the stunning photographs the actress took for her recent shoot with Harper’s BAZAAR Russia. In her cover story, she talks about the importance of staying safe during this time, also going into how she behaves on set amid the current conditions.
“The only thing left for us now is to take care of each other,” Penelope told the publication. “Therefore, even on the set, I take off the mask only when the camera starts working. And this is not to mention the tests, which we all regularly pass right on the spot.”
She also spoke about how close she is with her mother, revealing that their relationship has inspired her to maintain a similar bond with her own kids.
“Dad, unfortunately, is no longer with us, but with mom we are still very close, and I can talk with her on any topic,” Cruz continued. “I would like to maintain such a relationship with my children, teach them to be happy simply because we are all close.”
