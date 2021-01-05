Hilary Duff claims COVID-19 tests gave her an eye infection

Actress Hilary Duff had to go to the emergency room after an eye infection left her with severe pain. According to the 33-year-old Texas native, her discomfort comes after taking multiple COVID-19 tests. As of this writing, the CDC and other experts have not reported eye infection symptoms as side effects of the test. However, WebMD reports that doctors believe that 1%-3% of people with COVID-19 will get conjunctivitis.

According to the pregnant star, one of her eyes looked peculiar. “Then my eye started to look weird....and hurt.... a lot,” she shared on Instagram. ”Sooo.... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work.... cuz you know, 2020 and all.”

©Hilary Duff Hilary Duff

Her family, friends, and her fandom started to worry, so she went back to social media to give an update. “PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics,” she wrote, sharing a photo.

According to WebMD, eye infections can show up in many different ways and include symptoms of pain or discomfort, itchy eyes, feeling that something‘s on or in your eye, light sensitivity, burning sensation, tearing up, irritation, and more. If you feel like having pink eye plus fever, cough, or shortness of breath, it is recommended to ask your doctor for any instructions.

In November, 2020, the actress also shared on social media that she was in contact with the virus, and had to isolate away from her family. Duff did not reveal the exact situation that exposed her to the deadly virus, but admitted it was her “day 2” in quarantine after she was “exposed to covid.”

Hilary is one of the celebrities using her platform to show the importance of social distancing and using face masks. She said that it’s embarrassing “that we are worse than ever because people need to party,” adding that “other countries have come together” to contain the virus “or be covid free.”