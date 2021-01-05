Bella Hadid brings back the 90’s with her new hairstyle

Bella Hadid is giving us that 90’s hairstyle inspo for 2021!
The supermodel decided to change her hair for the new year and posted the gorgeous selfie on her personal Instagram account.
Fans of the 24-year-old star loved the new look, with someone commenting “this hairstyle on you is everything” and even referencing the iconic character “lava girl.”
Bella has been showing off the new color, recently posting a hilarious side by side comparison with Chuckie Finster from the animated show Rugrats.
Friends and family of Bella also commented on the post, with Hailey Bieber writing “Wow. You’re a whole vibe,” and the model’s half-sister Alana Hadid commenting “Super hero vibes.”
Many A-list stars and celebrities have been changing their style recently, including Gigi Hadid’s new haircut and Jennifer Lopez fresh look.
Bella is constantly updating her fans and followers on social media about her daily life, captioning one of her Instagram posts “I was so grateful for the holiday with my family.”
Sharing some cute photos of their New Year’s Eve dinner, alongside her brother Anwar Hadid, playing board games, building gingerbread houses, cooking, and spending time with her adorable horses.
Is Bella Hadid having a romance with this mystery man?
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid looked fabulous in New York City
She also wanted to remind her almost 38 million followers on Instagram Stories to “be cautious with your words.”
And although it’s unclear if she was referring to a comment on social media, Bella added, “If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all.”