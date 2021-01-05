Bella Hadid brings back the 90’s with her new hairstyle

Bella Hadid is giving us that 90’s hairstyle inspo for 2021!

The supermodel decided to change her hair for the new year and posted the gorgeous selfie on her personal Instagram account.

Fans of the 24-year-old star loved the new look, with someone commenting “this hairstyle on you is everything” and even referencing the iconic character “lava girl.”

Bella has been showing off the new color, recently posting a hilarious side by side comparison with Chuckie Finster from the animated show Rugrats.

Friends and family of Bella also commented on the post, with Hailey Bieber writing “Wow. You’re a whole vibe,” and the model’s half-sister Alana Hadid commenting “Super hero vibes.”

Many A-list stars and celebrities have been changing their style recently, including Gigi Hadid’s new haircut and Jennifer Lopez fresh look.