Ashton Kutcher is standing by the claim that former co-star, Tanya Roberts is still alive

Ashton Kutcher is trying to set the record straight with a celebrity death. 65-year-old actress, Tanya Roberts who is best known for her roles as a Bond girl and on ‘That 70s Show’ reportedly passed away Monday night. However, the timeline of events is a bit tricky to understand, and to make matters even more confusing, Kutcher is telling his ‘That 70’s Show’ co-stars that in fact, Roberts did not die.

News broke on Monday night that Tanya Roberts reportedly passed away.

It was reported that the actress died on Monday night at L.A.‘s Cedars-Sinai Hospital, according to TMZ. Roberts’ partner, Lance O’Brien told TMZ that he was informed of Roberts’ death on Monday night, however, he told the actress’s publicist that she died on Sunday. Trying to backpedal and explain his confusing mistake, O’Brien told TMZ that he had visited Roberts in the hospital Sunday, and she suddenly opened her eyes but then shut them and he saw her fade away. So O’Brien thought his partner passed away on Sunday but supposedly she actually passed away on Monday night...are you keeping up?

It seems that Kutcher is jumping on the bandwagon informing people that his former co-star is in fact, still alive.

Actor Topher Grace, who played Eric Forman on ‘That 70’s Show’ tweeted a sweet message to social media about Roberts, mourning her loss on Monday.