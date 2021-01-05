Ashton Kutcher is standing by the claim that former co-star, Tanya Roberts is still alive

Ashton Kutcher is trying to set the record straight with a celebrity death. 65-year-old actress, Tanya Roberts who is best known for her roles as a Bond girl and on ‘That 70s Show’ reportedly passed away Monday night. However, the timeline of events is a bit tricky to understand, and to make matters even more confusing, Kutcher is telling his ‘That 70’s Show’ co-stars that in fact, Roberts did not die.
It was reported that the actress died on Monday night at L.A.‘s Cedars-Sinai Hospital, according to TMZ. Roberts’ partner, Lance O’Brien told TMZ that he was informed of Roberts’ death on Monday night, however, he told the actress’s publicist that she died on Sunday. Trying to backpedal and explain his confusing mistake, O’Brien told TMZ that he had visited Roberts in the hospital Sunday, and she suddenly opened her eyes but then shut them and he saw her fade away. So O’Brien thought his partner passed away on Sunday but supposedly she actually passed away on Monday night...are you keeping up?
It seems that Kutcher is jumping on the bandwagon informing people that his former co-star is in fact, still alive.
Actor Topher Grace, who played Eric Forman on ‘That 70’s Show’ tweeted a sweet message to social media about Roberts, mourning her loss on Monday.
“I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with,” the actor wrote. “I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge.”
Kutcher tweeted back to Grace on Monday night saying, “yo bro she’s not dead,” to which Grace responded with a happy gif from their show.
yo bro she's not dead— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 5, 2021
To further add to this confusing situation, another co-star from the hit show, Debra Jo Rupp also tweeted about Roberts’s death writing, “Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh. She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of 70’s we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together. She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times. I loved her. RIP beauty.”
Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh. She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of 70’s we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together. She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times.I loved her. RIP beauty. pic.twitter.com/C98Pf0Pkzg— Debra Jo Rupp (@DJRupp) January 4, 2021
Kutcher once again stood by his claim replying to Rupp’s tweet saying, “dj she’s still alive.”