Arnold Schwarzenegger confuses his ‘favorite son-in-law’ Chris Pratt with Chris Evans

Oops, wrong Chris! Arnold Schwarzenegger accidentally called his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger ’s husband Chris Pratt by the wrong name. The Terminator actor made the gaffe while participating in his son-in-law’s Instagram telethon to raise funds for food banks and hunger-relief organizations. “Hello, Chris Evans. Oh not Chris Evans, sorry. I’m going to screw up this whole thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt,” Arnold said.

©Getty Images/WireImage Arnold Schwarzenegger accidentally called his son-in-law Chris Pratt by the wrong name

“I didn’t look at the cue cards the right way. Sorry about that. I should know your name. I should know your name. That’s for sure. You’re my favorite son-in-law,” he added, to which Chris replied, “I’m your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite.”

All kidding aside, Arnold only had kind words for Chris. “I think the world of you, not just because you’re my son-in-law, but I mean you are also so giving,” the dad of five gushed. “You think not only about yourself and about your career, but also about other people.”

Last year, fellow Marvel stars and Chris’ wife Katherine came to his defense after the 41-year-old actor was dubbed “the worst Chris” following a tweet that went viral. In October, filmmaker Amy Berg tweeted: “One has to go,” along with photos of Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.